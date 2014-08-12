2 shot near Egypt Central Road; 12-year-old in critical condition

(WMC) - Memphis police and fire departments responded to the 3300 block of Egypt Central Road where a 12-year-old boy was shot around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was transported to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, a second male victim, 16 years old, was located nearby in the 3400 block of Bradcrest Drive. He has been released from the hospital.

Neighbor Carl Piggie says he heard more than a dozen gunshots before he saw the young victim lying in the street.

"It's the same thing. They shoots around here all the time. This is like an everyday thing. It's nothing new. So you know and they don't care nothing about the police," Piggie said.

Police have two potential suspects in custody in connection with this shooting.

If you have information that might help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

