Two sent to hospital after shooting

(WMC) -Two people were shot at 1942 South Goodlett Road on Tuesday night.

Police say a woman, whose age is unknown, and a male victim, possibly 17 years old, were injured. Both were sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The man responsible is wearing an orange shirt and blue pants; he could be occupying a blue Grand Prix.

If you have any information about this shooting call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

