Man shot to death outside Memphis home

(WMC) – Memphis police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened outside the Shadowbrook Townhomes early Wednesday morning.

The town homes are located in the 3200 block of Sarabee Lane near Lamar Avenue and Getwell Road.

A little before 12:30 a.m. the victim and his girlfriend were inside a home when he went outside to take a phone call.

The man's girlfriend says, she thought she heard the sound of firecrackers, which turned out to be gunfire.

Her boyfriend was shot five times and died in the parking lot.

Investigators say they have no description of the shooter and no motive for why someone would gun down this man who had just stepped outside.

If you know anything that might help them with their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

