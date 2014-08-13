New DA promises to work to get justice in Holly Bobo case

(WMC) – The newly-elected District Attorney for the 24th judicial district is promising to work to get justice for missing nursing student Holly Bobo.

Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home in 2011.

That's one of the five counties District Attorney Matt Stowe will serve starting September 1.

Stowe says he'll use his first day in office to begin going over all the facts of the Bobo case, according to WBBJ.

He says he hopes his years of experience with death penalty and violent crime cases will help him bring an end to the three year mystery.

In addition to Decatur County, Stowe will also serve Benton, Carroll, Hardin and Henry counties.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.