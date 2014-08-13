The Fresh Market opens in Midtown Memphis

The Fresh Market will open at 2145 Union Avenue on August 13.

(WMC) – Business is booming in Midtown Memphis and on Wednesday, August 13 the upscale grocery store, The Fresh Market, opened its doors at Union Avenue and Cooper Street.

Doors to the new store opened at 8 a.m. to a crowd lined up around the parking lot.

Grand opening activities included chef demonstrations, food sampling, and drawings for The Fresh Market gift cards.

A free reusable shopping bag and a sample-sized bag of the company's coffee went out to the first 1,000 visitors.

The store has a bakery, full-service meat counter, produce department, fresh seafood, and more than 200 imported and domestic cheeses. In addition to the wide selections, The Fresh Market's new location brought with it about 90 jobs.

The Union Avenue store is the eighth to open in Tennessee.

Click here to learn more about the store: http://www.thefreshmarket.com/.

