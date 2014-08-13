64-year-old man drowns during fishing trip

(WMC) - A fisherman died in a small Cordova pond Tuesday morning when his boat capsized.

Investigators say 64-year-old Phillip Stackhouse was not able to swim to shore.

Rescue crews got the call around 10:45 a.m. The drowning happened in Fisher Lake, a small body of water surrounded by forest near the intersection of Morning Sun Road and Grove Road.

According to investigators, three friends went fishing Wednesday morning. One of the friends was fishing on dry land.

Two of the friends got in a small jon boat to fish on the water. While maneuvering the boat, investigators say it capsized. One of the men managed to swim to shore. The other tried to do the same, but didn't make it. Rescue crews found the body around 11:45 a.m.

"Nobody ever used that 'pond,' because there's a gate up there and the only way to get there is to walk. You can't drive in," Johnny McDaniel, who lives in the area, said.

McDaniel also said he's lived in the area for 20 years. In that time, nobody has drowned in the lake.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the jon boat to capsize.