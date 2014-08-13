2 teens charged in shooting of 12-year-old

Kavion Moore is only 13 years old, yet two buddies from the neighborhood were shot Monday night. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Two teenagers are in police custody in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old that happened Tuesday night near Egypt Central Road.

Both suspects knew the two victims, and they are charged with two counts of criminal attempt, first-degree murder.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Memphis police and fire departments rushed to the 3300 block of Egypt Central Road and found the 12-year-old shot in the head. He was immediately taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after that, police found a 16-year-old in the 3400 block of Brockcrest Drive. He had been shot in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and has since been released.

As of Wednesday, the mood on Egypt Central and Brockcrest was still somber.

Kavion Moore is only 13 years old, yet two buddies from the neighborhood were shot Tuesday night.

"I barely went to sleep last night. I just kept thinking about what happened," said Moore. "Tough night."

"We was inside in bed and heard like 15 gunshots. Come to the door, and I looked down there to the left and was a young boy laying in the street, shot in the head," said resident Carl Piggie. "They was walking down the street still shooting after this guy was laying in the street, bleeding, shot in the head. They was just walking down the street still shooting. Still shooting."

Piggie told WMC Action News 5 the results aren't usually this disturbing but that gunfire is nothing new in his neighborhood, and he's tired of it.

"Yes, I wish it would change. I wish the whole city of Memphis would change. But of course, kids and guns don't go together," said Piggie.

MPD Director Toney Armstrong released the following statement:

"I find the recent shootings in our city troubling particularly because the suspects and victims are all juveniles. The fact that firearms continue to be so readily accessible to juveniles justifies our increased efforts to get guns off the streets. Notwithstanding this fact, parents and guardians must be proactive and engaged in the supervision of their children. As Director, I am responsible for ensuring public safety, but as a parent, it is my individual responsibility to provide a safe environment for my child. It must take a collective effort from both the community and law enforcement to realize a reduction in juvenile crime."

Moore says he's worried about the health of his friends right now, and the overall safety around Egypt Central and Brockcrest in the future.

"I've been praying."

