Composite sketch released of man wanted in apartment rape

Memphis police charged 25-year-old Deandrey Peterson with two counts of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary after an early morning attack that happened Thursday at the Abington Apartments.

(WMC-TV) – Memphis police charged 25-year-old Deandrey Peterson with two counts of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary after an early morning attack that happened Thursday at the Abington Apartments. At

A 22-year-old mother told investigators she had just dropped her fiance off at work and returned to their apartment when a man with a gun rushed her around 5:30 a.m.

(WMC) - A 22-year-old mother told investigators she had just dropped her fiancé off at work and returned to their apartment when a man with a gun rushed her around 5:30 a.m. "He just was saying don't

Three women who were the victims of burglary and rape by gunpoint at The Abington apartments filed separate lawsuits that each seek $5 million. They want to hold the apartment's management accountable.

(WMC) - Three women who were the victims of burglary and rape by gunpoint at Abington Apartments filed separate lawsuits that seek $5 million. The lawsuits claim the apartment complex and Multi-South

Police say the man had an average build and a short, unkempt afro. (Source: Memphis Police Department)

(WMC) - Police released a composite sketch Wednesday of a man wanted for a rape at The Abington apartments.

A 22-year-old mother told investigators she had just dropped her fiance off at work and returned to their apartment when a man with a gun rushed her around 5:30 a.m.

The victim told him she only had a little money in her purse. That is when he reportedly sexually assaulted her. She was able to run out the back door to escape.

"He just was saying don't scream or I'll shoot you in the head. Don't scream," the victim told WMC Action News in early August.

"I was just praying that I would make it through it. I told him I have children. They weren't with me so I just wanted to make it through for my children."

The woman recovered at Regional Medical Center with bleeding on her brain.

Police say the man had an average build and a short, unkempt afro. He was wearing a plaid short sleeve button down shirt, and blue jeans. His 4-door SUV possibly had light tinted windows and a gray trim.

Sex crimes investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Several other rapes have occurred at this complex in February, and a man has been charged in those rapes.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.