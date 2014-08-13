Mid-South mother discusses the hardships of providing for her children

According to Shelby County Schools, more than 10,000 kids have not yet shown up for class. Why? Some of them have grown out of their clothes and they can't afford to replace them.

WMC Action News 5 uncovered the fact that some inner city children are too ashamed to go to school because they have grown out of their clothes. People all over the country heard about the sad situation and have been shipping in clothes and other donation for Memphis children.

The Boys & Girls Club Young Professionals Council is holding a mixer and drive for the kids.

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 uncovered that some Shelby County Schools children are missing class, because they don't have the proper clothing.

A mom interviewed with us Wednesday so other parents do not feel alone about not being able to provide clothes and supplies for their children.

When asked, do basic necessities determine when you bring your kids to school, this mother said yes. After a divorce from her high school sweetheart, this mother of four is raising the kids all alone.

"It's hard to be a single mom and try to raise kids that you want to do well in life and be productive and responsible and caring," she said.

Working two jobs, her day starts early.

"I would say about 4:15 in the morning. My day ends about 6:30, 7 o'clock in the evening going from the first job to the second job," she added.

She says hand-me-downs are a way of life.

"What I normally do is pass them down from one child to the next child," she said.

She says she hurts to know so many people are going through this, but she doesn't focus on the hardships. She takes pride in her work and the fact one job allows her to spend time with her children.

"I'm helping people from the time I wake up to the time I go to sleep. So at times it may get to me, but most of the time I enjoy it," she added.

The Boys & Girls Club Young Professionals Council is holding a mixer and drive for the kids. Learn more here.

You can RSVP to attend or drop by The Study tutoring center on Wheelis Drive in east Memphis Friday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

To give donations click here.

