Former MPD officer indicted after reported fondling at traffic stop

(WMC) - The Shelby County district attorney indicted a former Memphis Police Department officer after a woman said she was groped during a traffic stop.

According to DA Amy Weirich, the 30-year-old woman said officer Meekose Evans stopped pulled her over in February in Whitehaven because her tag lights were out. He then discovered her driver's license was suspended.

Evans reportedly put the woman in the back of his squad car and asked her what she would do for him to avoid a ticket. She was told to expose herself to him, and, she says, he then fondled her.

When she reported the incident, she identified Evans in a photo spread.

Evans' charges include sexual battery, official misconduct, and official oppression; the felonies can carry one to six years in prison.

When he faced a judge in April via video arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the sexual battery charge.

MPD placed Evans on administrative leave and then a shift where he wasn't patrolling the streets until they fired the 30-year-old in June. He is free on a $20,000 bond.

