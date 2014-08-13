Student caught with switchblades at school

A Google image of a switchblade knife similar to one found in the high school.

(WMC) - A Houston High School student caught with knives in her purse is expelled after she posted a photo of them online.

According to Germantown Police Department, the girl reportedly took a picture of the knives in her purse, then posted it online saying she had forgotten about them and hoped she wouldn't get searched.

During a search, the school's principal and school resource officer found two switchblades in her purse. She was arrested and issued a juvenile summons for possession of a weapon on school property.

It's the first time the Germantown Municipal School District dealt with a weapons incident. A knife turned up at Houston High last year when it was still part of Shelby County Schools, but transferring districts doesn't keep things from occurring.

Germantown Municipal School District board chair Lisa Parker learned of an incident at Houston High shortly before Wednesday night's work session.

"We don't live in a bubble," she said. "No matter where you live, students will make destructive decisions."

Like at schools in the SCS district, there are random searches at Houston High.

