Grizzlies host TWolves to open season

(WMC) - The NBA has released it's 2014-15 schedule, and the Grizzlies, coming off a franchise-record fourth consecutive playoff appearance, will tip-off their 14th season in Memphis against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at FedExForum.

Memphis will be featured on national television nine times this season (one on ESPN, eight on NBA TV), including the 13th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Game against the Dallas Mavericks on NBA TV on Monday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies will play five of their first seven games of the season on the road, before returning home for a four game home stand at FedExForum from Nov. 11-17 that will feature matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Nov. 11 and the Houston Rockets on Monday, Nov. 17.

The Grizzlies longest home stand of the season runs from Saturday, January 17-Monday, January 26. This home stretch will feature contests against the Portland Trail Blazers and the MLK Day game against the Mavs.

The Grizzlies will renew their rivalry with 2013-14 NBA MVP Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder, hosting their 2014 postseason opponent twice at FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Friday, April 3, both games at 7 p.m. Memphis and Oklahoma City met in the opening round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs in a seven-game series that featured a league postseason-record four consecutive overtime contests.

In addition, Memphis will host the two teams that advanced to the 2014 NBA Finals in back-to-back home games, welcoming the reigning NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs to FedExForum on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. and the 2014 Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. The Grizzlies will wrap up the 2014 calendar year with another home tilt against the Spurs on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

FedExForum will host several other marquee matchups throughout the season, including matchups with former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and meetings against the L.A. Clippers on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Grizzlies also will take on LeBron James and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. Including this tilt, Memphis will push for its fifth consecutive postseason berth by playing eight of its final 13 games at home. The Grizzlies will host the Indiana Pacers in their regular season finale on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

