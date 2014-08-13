Latino Memphis, MLGW help potentially displaced mobile home park residents

After fears that the water and electricity at Leahy's Mobile Home Park would be shut off next week, Memphis Lights Gas and Water has reached an agreement.

(WMC) – Several Memphis families could be left in the dark and without water as MLGW prepares to cut off their utilities following an ongoing problem at their mobile park home.

The root of the problem is a meter for all utilities on the property. It is been grandfathered in to the system and that means the only registered customer of MLGW is the owner.

An owner who owes a lot of money for repairs and bills is leaving MLGW no choice but to shut it down next week.

"I lost my house in 2010 in Mississippi," home owner Tiffany Durdin said.

Four years ago, Durdin moved into this trailer at Leahy Mobile Home with her two kids.

"And I heard that it got brought in after a flood," Durdin added.

For four years, she's been paying rent and utilities to the property owner, all the while she supported her family and living off social security.

"All of us try making our places look as best as we can," Durdin added.

She and more than 60 of her neighbors are now scrambling to find a new place to live.

"I don't have enough for deposit and for rent," she said.

All because the owner of the mobile home park owes more than $50,000 on MLGW utilities.

The manager of the park, John Leahy, says this bill is years in the making and skyrocketed as result of an unexplained water leak.

On Wednesday representatives from Latino Memphis, MLGW, The City of Memphis, and the mayor's office were on hand to help residents.

"We're here more than to talk than to listen. Right now anything can change, it can happen at the last minute," Maurico Calvo with Latino Memphis said.

Durdin wishes she could stay, but she knows after power was knocked out from her mobile home last week that she cannot live using this extension cord when power is cut off.

"We are an actual community and family," Durdin said.

The same goes for residents like Fermia Nunuz who has been there eight years.

"The reality is, it's not going to get fixed, so we have to move out," Nunuz said.

Meantime, city leaders know this is only the beginning of a much larger conversation.

"It seems that poor families in Memphis always get stuck with the difficult situations, so I think it's a housing issue that we as a community need to take a very serious look at," Nunuz added.

Residents participated in a needs assessment on Wednesday. Organizers say by Thursday they will have a better idea of how many people need assistance.

They say even if someone buys the property there will be several repairs made before utilities could be turned back on.

MLGW is also working with residents to help with the transition.

