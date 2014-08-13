New and remodeled grocery stores please Mid-South customers

Kroger Spokesperson Joe Bell says the new developments are not a result of increased competition for customers. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

(WMC) - Eager customers wrapped around the building Wednesday for the grand opening of the new Fresh Market in Midtown Memphis.

The market is just one of a number of big changes in the Memphis area grocery game. Kroger is in the midst of a major rebuild at its nearby Union Avenue store, which included the recent demolition of the Belvedere Apartments.

In Germantown a store will soon go from 60,000 square feet to 100,000, becoming one of the biggest. Meanwhile, a store across the street will close.

It's part of Kroger's years-long plan to rebuild or remodel stores in the Memphis area. Kroger Spokesperson Joe Bell says the new developments are not a result of increased competition for customers.

"It's long been awaited in that area, something new to shop at. It just happens we're all there at the same time," said Joe Bell, Kroger spokesman. "With us expanding this one and investing in this one, now it makes sense to make a different move."

Fresh flowers were among longtime Midtowner Linda Lupinski's purchases on grand opening day of this new Fresh Market.

"I used to drive out to the one out east, and I'm really glad they're here," said Lupinski. "I'm not going to say anything bad about Kroger, but it's nice to have a choice."

Eventually the newness will wear off and people will check out the new Kroger, Whole Foods, or whatever is next.

"We hope we're giving them what they want," added Bell.

