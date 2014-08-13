Commission passes resolution protecting LGBT employee rights

Some commissioners were not convinced. Others say the defining line with gender expression is those who formally go through the process of changing their sex. (WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Shelby County employee protections for sexual orientation and gender expression are one step closer to reality after the last committee meeting for the current sitting commission.

"This isn't about endorsing a particular lifestyle. This is just saying we're not going to discriminate," Shelby County Commissioner Steve Mulroy said.

A committee approved a resolution to include members of the LGBT community in the county's non-discrimination rules, but not without a fight.

Two trans-gendered citizens addressed commissioners.

"I was born female. I now identify as a male. I don't feel like I'm trying to trick anyone or surprise anyone," Kal Rocket said.

Although, some commissioners were not convinced. Others say the defining line with gender expression is those who formally go through the process of changing their sex.

Others argue this would give certain people special status and call this an agenda.

"I don't care who you are. You can't tell me who I can and can't, or what I can and can't do when it comes to my religion," Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland said.

The next step is the final vote next Monday.

