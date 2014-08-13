Police look for person responsible after woman found in ditch

Children found the body of 39-year-old Cekia Anderson in a ditch in the 400 block of Whiteville on August 1. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help in tracking down a murder suspect.

Children found the body of 39-year-old Cekia Anderson in a ditch in the 400 block of Whiteville Avenue on August 1.

Police have since ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators deemed this case the crime of the week.

They are asking anyone with information on her death to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

