MPD investigates fatal double shooting

(WMC) – A 31-year-old man lost his life in a double shooting and the second victim could hold the answers to getting the killer off the streets.

Police say two men were shot at a home in the 2400 block of Shasta Avenue, near North Hollywood Street around 10:45 Wednesday night.

WMC Action News 5 was there when several people, including loved ones of the victims, gathered at the scene as police investigators looked for evidence.

The 27-year-old injured victim told police he was sitting on the porch of a home when two men came running from the side of the house and started shooting.

He was shot and taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The man who was fatally shot, ran from the shooters and ended up in the backyard of a nearby home.

