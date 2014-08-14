MPD responds to hit and run near University of Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD responds to hit and run near University of Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) – Memphis police responded to a hit and run at Highland Street and Midland Avenue, near the University of Memphis on Thursday morning.

One person was hit by an SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition.

