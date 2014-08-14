Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Food Geek, plus scores

Food Geek Sandwiches & Beyond is the first Mississippi food truck to be featured on the Scorecard that earned an "A" on its health inspection. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - THIS WEEK'S BIG TIP: Food Geek Sandwiches & Beyond, 8570 Highway 51, Southaven, MS, (901) 413-6948

Chef James Norman and his wife Laura never saw it coming.

Like how a lot of the cars speeding down Highway 51 never see the Normans' unassuming, stainless steel food truck in the parking lot.

But there I was, rapping at their fiberglass order window. I had good news.

Food Geek Sandwiches & Beyond is the first Mississippi food truck to be featured on the Scorecard that earned an "A" on its health inspection.

"We pride ourselves on cleanliness every day before we go home," said James.

James Norman's worked in restaurants since he was 15 -- busing tables, waiting tables, all the way to managing stores. With chef training at L'Ecole Culinaire and food safety certification from ServSafe, Norman broke into the food truck scene two months ago.

His niche: smoked meats (pork, chicken, ham - smoked on site) to fill gourmet sandwiches and tacos -- and homemade potato chips on the side.



"One of our specialties is the Geeky Tiki Tacos, (pineapple-glazed pulled pork) with some pineapple and jalapenos in there," he said.

His hot sandwich right now: The Cuban. It's an authentic Cuban sandwich with smoked pulled pork, ham, Muenster cheese, pickles and mustard inside a pressed and toasted hoagie.

"I used to live in South Florida, and so we would go and get Cubans all the time," said Olive Branch, MS, customer Craig Wendel. "This one is the best one I've had since. It's awesome!"

So awesome, some folks in Southaven are ditching their home-cooking for the Food Geek off 51.

"I don't want to cook what I have at home," said Southaven's Toni Haney. "I want to eat Food Geek's!"

WHAT ANDY LIKES: The Cuban, Geeky Tiki Tacos, Homemade Garlic Parmesan Potato Chips, Smoked Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

SCORES OF THE WEEK:

Curbside Casseroles, 5130 Wheelis Dr., White Station Area/East Memphis, 100 on Aug. 7



Muddy's Bake Shop, 5101 Sanderlin Ave., Sanderlin Centre/East Memphis, 98 on Aug. 6



Nothing Bundt Cake, 5679 Poplar Ave., East Memphis, 97 on Aug. 8



Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 4624 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 96 on Aug. 4



McDonald's, 6690 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN, 96 on Aug. 8



Poplar & Perk'n, 4610 Poplar Ave., White Station Area/East Memphis, 95 on Aug. 6



Wendy's, 3990 S. Third St., South Memphis, 95 on Aug. 4



Subway, 3243 Jackson Ave., Near Nutbush/NE Memphis, 95 on Aug. 6



Lefty's Sports Pub, 4497 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 95 on Aug. 8



The Four Way, 998 Mississippi Blvd., South Memphis, 94 on Aug. 5



Piccadilly Cafeteria, 4996 Stage Rd., Raleigh, 93 on Aug. 6



Crumpy's Hot Wings, 4070 St. Elmo Ave., Raleigh, 92 on Aug. 6



Murphy's, 1589 Madison Ave., Midtown Memphis, 91 on Aug. 5



Crumpy's Wings & More, 4641 Millbranch Rd., Whitehaven, 91 on Aug. 7



Caminos De Michoacan, 3896 Macon Rd., Gaisman Park/East Memphis, 90 on Aug. 6



African Restaurant, 3275 Millbranch Rd., Whitehaven, 90 on Aug. 7



Bayou Bar & Grill, 2094 Madison Ave., Overton Square/Midtown Memphis, 90 on Aug. 6



Howard's Donuts, 8130 Bellevue Pkwy, Cordova, TN, 90 on Aug. 6

