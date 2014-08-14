Cable guy returns, breaks in; attempted sexual assault investigation opens

(WMC) - Two women had a bizarre run-in with who they thought was a cable guy, but this man was just running a con that turned violent on some customers.

Bobby Chism is locked up at 201 Poplar, accused of tricking two college students into what they thought was a deal on cable.

WMC Action News 5 caught up with one of those students, and for her safety, we'll protect her identity. She said a legit Comcast truck was there.

"Legit Comcast people. Legit Comcast boxes," she said. "But he wasn't legit, so that was the problem."

Within three days, their cable was cut off, and they learned they had no account. The women say Chism gave them his address and offered a refund.

"When we showed up to get our refund, he just kinda snapped," she said. "Then he went on to threaten us saying, 'If you don't get away from my house I'm gong to kill y'all, like, I'm going to shoot you.' Then he proceeded to shoot at us as we were leaving, and he did hit the car."

According to an affidavit of complaint, Chism ran a similar scam on two other women. Then he came back at 3:50 a.m., broke into their apartment, and stole $2,500 worth of stuff. An accomplice held one victim at gunpoint and "tried to force her to have sex with him."

In a written statement, Comcast said:

"This individual is not, nor has he ever been, a Comcast employee. This is an ongoing police matter, and we will cooperate fully with authorities to aid in the investigation. As a reminder to our customers, all Comcast employees and representatives carry company-issued identification, which you can request to see, and customers should call 1-800-COMCAST immediately if they receive an unexpected visit by anyone claiming to be a Comcast representative."

The woman WMC Action News 5's Nick Kenney spoke with offered one other bit of advice.

"Basically just try to stay safe because anything can be a scam, and it can get you hurt for a little bit of nothing," she said.

Chism has a long arrest history in Shelby County. Bond is set at $175,000. He's due in court August 26.

Also, in order for you to avoid getting scammed, Comcast says its employees have the following:

1. In-house identification cards display Comcast logo, employee's name and ID number.

2. Contractor identification cards display Comcast logo, employee's name and ID number, the words "Authorized Comcast Contractor" and the name of the company runs vertically on the left-hand side.

