Hundreds attend first-ever Elvis Week auction at Graceland

It was featured a number of rare and exceptional artifacts from the collection of Greg Page, founder of The Wiggles and one of the worlds biggest well-known Elvis collectors.





A library card signature, bling, and an old car were just a few of the hundreds of items up for auction.





"Nothing in the auction comes from the Graceland archives; it's all from a third party," Angie Marchese said.





Marchese has been working with collections like Page's, in order to prepare the authenticated items for auction.





"We're really excited to be able to offer this opportunity, so that we can share Elvis with the world," she said.





The items have been available online since August 1.





"A seventh grade library card, literally out of a book that Elvis checked out in November in Tupelo," Marchese said about the collection. "It's so amazing and one of the earliest first known signatures of Elvis."





The live auction began Thursday at 7 p.m. Bids were accepted both in person and online. To see pictures from the auction, click here





A "Love Me Tender" movie script went for $11,000. One collector was waiting on a Louisiana State Trooper badge and was prepared to pay $3,500.