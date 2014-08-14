IceBucketChallenge raises $4 million for ALS research

Kreg Palco of Rhode Island has ALS. According to website "The Elite Daily" his speech and movement have been deteriorating the last two years. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - With all the celebrities and Facebook users posting their ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Lou Gehrig's disease) ice bucket challenge videos, it's easy to get lost in the fun of it all and not see the actual meaning behind the online movement.

Most people haven't been nominating themselves for the Internet phenomenon ice bucket challenge, but otherwise it looks about the same as the other pain inducing videos filling your Facebook timeline.

This one is special, as all of the videos are actually making a difference.

Kreg Palco of Rhode Island has ALS. According to the website, "The Elite Daily," his speech and movement have deteriorated over the last two years.

His daughter dumped the ice over her father's head in a video. The video is a "thank you" to the many people who have donated money and brought awareness to the disease and the people, like Palko, living with it.

The National ALS Foundation released a statement thanking everyone, writing that the disease has never received this much attention and support for sufferers in the history of the disease. Nearly $4 million has been raised for ALS research, compared to the $1.1 million raised last year.

For many people, this is the first time hearing about the disease, and they are only now learning that there is just one drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ALS. That drug only modestly extends survival by two to three months, making ALS fatal. A person loses control of voluntary muscle movement and eventually lose their ability to eat, speak, walk and eventually breathe.

