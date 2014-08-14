1 dead, 3 critically injured after Allgood Grocery shooting

(WMC) - Police believe a man with dreadlocks and a purple hoodie is possibly responsible for a shooting that killed one person and injured others.

A 50-year-old died at Allgood Grocery, located at 797 Pope Street, and another victim was sent to Regional Medical Center in critical condition shortly before 4 p.m..

The third shooting victim drove away from the area with his girlfriend; they then crashed and flipped the car a half mile later, which left both of them in critical condition at the hospital.

A WMC Action News 5 photographer on the crime scene was told this is not the first shooting to happen at the store's location.

