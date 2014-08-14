1 dead, 3 critically injured after Allgood Grocery shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 dead, 3 critically injured after Allgood Grocery shooting

(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Police believe a man with dreadlocks and a purple hoodie is possibly responsible for a shooting that killed one person and injured others.

A 50-year-old died at Allgood Grocery, located at 797 Pope Street, and another victim was sent to Regional Medical Center in critical condition shortly before 4 p.m..

The third shooting victim drove away from the area with his girlfriend; they then crashed and flipped the car a half mile later, which left both of them in critical condition at the hospital.

A WMC Action News 5 photographer on the crime scene was told this is not the first shooting to happen at the store's location.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly