Former church music teacher in court on child sex abuse charges

(WMC) - A former church music teacher charged with a child sex crime was back in court Thursday.

The hearing in Collierville Municipal Court lasted just a couple of minutes. Matthew Williams, 28, looked to the ceiling as a judge reset his case, again, to September 25.

"Your attorney will explain to you what that is, and what the court will be determining at that time," Judge Robert Brannen said.

Williams, of Collierville, was fired from his music teaching job at Hope Presbyterian Church in June following charges of child sexual abuse. The case reportedly involves a family member.

Other agencies, including the FBI, are involved in the investigation. Williams has been arraigned.

Judge Brannen, of Germantown, is hearing the case on behalf of Collierville's judge, who recused himself. Williams will remain locked up on a $500,000 bond.

Jumpsuits are traded for street clothes for court appearances, and Thursday, Williams was wearing on a University of Alabama T-shirt, which he was wearing at the time of his arrest.

