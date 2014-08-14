Worley named Vols starter

(WMC) - The Tennessee Vols are going with experience over youth behind center.

Vols coach Butch Jones announcing Justin Worley will open the year as the Vols starting quarterback.

Worley was competing with sophomores Nathan Peterman and Joshua Dobbs.



The senior QB started Tennessee's first seven games last year before undergoing season-ending surgery on his right thumb.

He completed 55.6 percent of his passes for just over 1,200 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.



Jones says he believes Worley is playing the best football he's played in a long time.



The Vols open Aug. 31 against Utah State.

