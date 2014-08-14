Dominic Woodson to transfer

(WMC) - Dominic Woodson had been on the endangered species list at the University of Memphis for some time.

Now, Big Dom is out of the program.

On the eve of the Tigers exhibition trip to Canada, U of M Head Coach Josh Pastner announced Woodson will transfer.

At a news conference Wednesday, Pastner said Woodson could be the best big man on the team, and gave no indication of him leaving the program.

The 6-foot-10, 290 pound Woodson was expected to provide depth in the front court behind Junior Shaq Goodwin and Sophomore Austin Nichols.

Woodson has been on a short leash with Pastner after being suspended twice last season, once for cursing loudly on the bench during a regular season game, and again before the NCAA Tournament for reasons not released.

Woodson is the second Tiger to transfer this off-season.

Seldom used Guard Damien Wilson transferred to Kennesaw State earlier this month.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

