Memphis activist who marched with MLK speaks about Ferguson protests

(WMC) - Images in Ferguson, Missouri of protesters, police dogs, and officers in riot gear remind one local civil rights activist of Memphis during the 1960s.

Elaine Turner marched with Dr. King and was involved in lunch counter sit-ins and protests all around the south.

For the past several years she has been the director of the Memphis Museum Honoring the Underground Railroad and a tour company that visits historic civil rights locations.

Turner says all people have a right to speak out about the police shooting of Michael Brown. Turner said recent images of protesters and police following the shooting of Brown remind her of the emotions and actions that happened throughout the turbulent 1960s.

"And when something as tragic as the murder of this young man takes place it just ignites, because there is already that sense of injustice that is taking place on a daily basis," Turner said.

And while Turner says she does not condone the looting and other clashes in Missouri, she lived in St. Louis around 1967 and feels that Michael Brown's death is causing people from diverse backgrounds to speak out and act out.

"So it's very much like the Trayvon Martin case, people were just stunned. They were shocked that this would happen in this day in time," Turner said.

Turner said all the protests that she has ever been in were based in non-violence, and she feels non violence is the best way for protesters to make their feelings known.

