Bo Wallace and Dak Prescott make Manning Award Watch List

(WMC-TV) - Both Magnolia State star quarterbacks made the Manning Award Watch list.
Ole Miss's Bo Wallace, and Mississippi State's Dak Prescott are two of 32 quarterbacks on the list for the award given annually to the Nation's best collegiate QB.
Wallace is the SEC's top returning passer after throwing for 3,346 yards last season. Prescott was named the Liberty Bowl MVP after a 5 touchdown performance in the 44-7 win over Rice.
