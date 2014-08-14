Large dirt pile in road causes woman to crash car

(WMC) - A woman was rescued from a car after crashing into a dirt mound Tuesday night.

The dirt pile was in the middle of the street, but as WMC Action News 5 Investigator Nick Kenney discovered, it is part of a bigger issue for the area.

Desolation is the look for Jefferson Avenue near McNeil Street. The vacant buildings were knocked down long ago. But now instead of arson, another problem plagues the area, and it has proven a public hazard.

Anne Ceranti is from Greenville, Miss. Her husband is on an extended stay in Memphis at Regional Medical Center for skin graft treatment. She was in town visiting Tuesday night.

She got lost while looking for Blessed Sacrament Church and wound up heading west on Jefferson Avenue. She was distracted by piles of trash in the street and with the sun shining directly in her face, she had a topsy-turvy trip.

"And just all of a sudden the car toppled over. I never saw the pile of rubble that was in the middle of the road," Ceranti said. "When I saw what I hit, I couldn't believe it . I've never seen a city street that wasn't blocked off and had orange tape around it, that had a pile of rubble in the middle of it. I have never in my life seem that until now."

Neighbors emailed WMC Action News 5 explaining they've seen people "dumping all sort of garbage" on the street and on the empty land. They want it stopped before someone gets seriously hurt.

"I was fortunate enough not to get injured," Ceranti said.

The city asks anyone who sees such massive littering to alert police and 311 to assist in an effort to enforce anti-dumping laws.

