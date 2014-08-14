A Better Mid-South: Helping children near and far

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:

(WMC) - I know just about all of us can agree on one thing: we love and care about children whether they are right here in the Mid-South or half way around the world.

There's work going on in the Mid-South to help children in Romania who in many cases don't even have names.

In Romania, if you don't have a name, you don't exist. Some of these children even live in sewers.

I am honored to be a part of an event this week called Art from the Heart of Mia's Children. Mia Scarlat tells incredible stories of horrible abuse of the gypsy children in Romania.

Mia and her family rescue these children, raise them while keeping their parents involved and teach them Christianity.

The goal is to raise these children into functioning and caring adults who stay in Romania to help others.

Artwork made by these children will be auctioned off this week to raise money for Mia's Children.

You can make a difference, too. To get information about this week's auction, click here.

Giving back to help children near and far will make this A Better Mid-South and A Better World.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.