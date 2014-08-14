Teen drowns after jumping from rope swing

(WMC) - A mother is sending out a warning to other parents and children after her 16-year-old drowned in the Hatchie River in Alcorn County Wednesday.

It's the second death at the same spot this week.

Brandon Davis, 16, jumped from a rope swing into the water. His family says he got caught in some brush underwater.

"He hadn't got his driver's license, hadn't got his first car, never married, will never know the joy of being a parent," mother Jeanie Godwin said. "All I can tell parents out there is just grab a hold of your kids and hold on because they may be gone tomorrow."

He was there with his brother, who was unable to save him. The area is a popular spot for folks to cool off but has become dangerous.

The Alcorn County coroner said Daniel Bradford, 45, died on Sunday at a Memphis hospital after breaking his neck jumping from the bank near where Davis died Wednesday.

"Brandon wasn't the first and if something's not done, I'm sure he won't be the last," Godwin said.

The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office is warning people not to swim in the Hatchie River.

