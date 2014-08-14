Memphis parents worry about teens' safety in wake of Ferguson shooting

After the recent death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri an old conversation has gained new momentum, "Are there unwritten rules for raising black boys in America?" (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Many parents say this conversation is not new, and has been a topic in black households for years. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - After the recent death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri an old conversation has gained new momentum, "Are there unwritten rules for raising black boys in America?"

Many parents WMC Action News 5 spoke with say the answer to that question is "Yes," and that the first rule is talking to your son about race and stereotypes.

"Don't no child deserve to die because of stereotyping," father Charles Nelson said.

Nelson has two sons, and says he has felt it necessary to talk openly with his kids about what they cannot do because of the color of their skin.

"It's really scary this day and time that you have to have that talk with you child, 'Don't go here after dark, don't go here dressed in this color because it might be a gang member color,'" Nelson said.

"It's been going on all our life, and it will never change," resident Antonnio Suggs said.

Suggs has a 16-year-old son who he says has become frightened after seeing cases like Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown on TV.

"I feel shaken up because it could be me any second of the day," Suggs' son Nacholas said.

From coast to coast, thousands of people held rallies and peaceful vigils Thursday to remember Michael Brown and other victims of police brutality.

A small vigil was held Memphis, too, for Ferguson, and a rally is set for Saturday. WMC Action News 5 is set to receive more information on the rally this week.

