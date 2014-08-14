Police cancel City Watch alert for mother, son

(WMC) - Bartlett Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a mother and her son Thursday night.

Kayla Evanson told her mother in a text message in the afternoon that she wanted to hurt herself, according to a report. Her 2-year-old son was with her.

The two then went missing for several hours.

Police canceled the City Watch less than 30 minutes after it was issued.

