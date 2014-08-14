Mid-South art auction to help children in Romania - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South art auction to help children in Romania

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - A woman, who rescues and raises children from Romania, will be in Germantown on Friday.

The goal of Mia's Children Foundation is to raise children into functioning and caring adults who stay in Romania to help others.

Mia Scarlat tells incredible stories of horrible abuse of the gypsy children in Romania. She will present artwork painted and created by the children of the mission in Bucharest.

These aren't ordinary paintings though, and spectators are bound to be impressed, especially once they hear the stories behind them.

The event is a 6 p.m., and there will be live and silent auctions in The Great Hall of Germantown. Admission is $10. To learn more or donate, click here.

