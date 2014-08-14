Mid-South art auction to help children in Romania

I know just about all of us can agree on one thing: we love and care about children whether they are right here in the Mid-South or half way around the world.

A Better Mid-South: Helping children near and far

(WMC) - A woman, who rescues and raises children from Romania, will be in Germantown on Friday.

The goal of Mia's Children Foundation is to raise children into functioning and caring adults who stay in Romania to help others.

Mia Scarlat tells incredible stories of horrible abuse of the gypsy children in Romania. She will present artwork painted and created by the children of the mission in Bucharest.

These aren't ordinary paintings though, and spectators are bound to be impressed, especially once they hear the stories behind them.

The event is a 6 p.m., and there will be live and silent auctions in The Great Hall of Germantown. Admission is $10. To learn more or donate, click here.

