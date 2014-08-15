1 person shot during home invasion

(WMC) – Three masked men with guns burst into a home where nine people, including five children, live in the 4300 block of Genyth Avenue in Raleigh around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

None of the children were hurt, but two of the four adults are recovering from injuries.

Police say the three men invaded the home, shot one man, and pistol-whipped another before taking off.

As officers combed the area for evidence, someone ran up on the scene and appeared to faint in front of officers.

There are conflicting reports about what, if anything, was taken from the home. The robbers wore masks, so police do not have a good description.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether they ran or drove away. If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

