Back-to-school clothing drive helps thousands of students

(WMC) – The second week of school is wrapping up, but thousands of Mid-South children are still not in class. This is because some don't have basic necessities, but the generosity of the Mid-South has changed that for some students.

Shelby County Schools says more than 10,000 children have not shown up for school yet this year because some might lack clothing and supplies.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis Young Professionals Council asked the Mid-South to get involved.

WMC Action News 5 learned about the problem at the South Memphis Boys & Girls Club where children were not going to school. Some didn't have shoes that fit, others needed hygiene supplies. Since then, donations have been pouring in to help kids in need.

Jackie Joiner is one of the people who answered the call.





"I've been crying and my daughter was saying, 'Are you gonna cry or you gonna do something?' and we're gonna do something," she said.





When Mid-Southerners learned about the problem, the Boys & Girls Club received donations from people in five different states



