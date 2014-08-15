Mid-South town wins 'America's Best Main Street' contest

WMC Action News 5 is giving the Town of Collierville a High 5! The town is in the final round of Parade Magazine's Best Main Street in America contest.

(WMC) – WMC Action News 5 is giving the Town of Collierville a High 5! The town has won Parade Magazine's Best Main Street in America contest.

Collierville is described on the Parade website as having a quaint downtown with an old-fashioned quality.

The town will be featured on the front page of Parade on Sunday, August 17.

Town officials will celebrate the win with a reception on Monday at the Morton Museum. The celebration will start at 10 a.m.

Sixteen towns across America were in the running for best main street.

Corinth, Mississippi was the other Mid-South town to make the list.

