Mid-South town wins 'America's Best Main Street' contest - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South town wins 'America's Best Main Street' contest

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: Town of Collierville Facebook page) (Photo Source: Town of Collierville Facebook page)

(WMC) – WMC Action News 5 is giving the Town of Collierville a High 5! The town has won Parade Magazine's Best Main Street in America contest.

Collierville is described on the Parade website as having a quaint downtown with an old-fashioned quality.

The town will be featured on the front page of Parade on Sunday, August 17.

Town officials will celebrate the win with a reception on Monday at the Morton Museum. The celebration will start at 10 a.m.

Sixteen towns across America were in the running for best main street.

Corinth, Mississippi was the other Mid-South town to make the list. 

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly