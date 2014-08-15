Off-duty police officer killed in Hardin County accident

(WMC) - A Savannah, Tenn. police officer was killed early Friday morning in a car accident. The accident happened on Blanton Road in Hardin County at 12:29 a.m.

According to the accident report, the driver of the car, Alex Gonzalez, 42, of Adamsville, veered off the road, overcorrected and struck a tree. Gonzalez had been drinking. He was injured in the crash.





The off-duty officer was one of two passengers in the car. Jamison Woody, 29, was killed. He had also been drinking. The second passenger was injured.





Charges against the driver are pending.