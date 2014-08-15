John Daly's ex-wife arrested; child missed too much school

(WMC) - The ex-wife of professional golfer, John Daly, was arrested in Memphis on Thursday. The arrest comes just days before she was scheduled to appear in court on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to Shelby County District Attorney's Office, the Dalys' son missed 15 days of school without an excuse. Sherrie Daly's trial, scheduled to begin Monday, could be postponed due to her latest arrest for contempt of court. That charge stems from an unrelated case involving her ex-husband.

The arrest warrant issued August 8 states that Sherrie Daly is to serve time in jail until November 4.



This is not Daly's first stint behind bars. In her book, released in 2011, called "Teed off: My Life as a Player's Wife on the PGA Tour," Daly had this to say about prison:





"You know, this is bad, but it's kind of peaceful here."





She has been in jail three times in recent years.