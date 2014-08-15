Jail trusty captured after stealing squad car in Marshall County

(WMC) - A jail trusty in Marshall County was captured in Memphis after stealing an unmarked squad car Friday morning.

Jimmy Lee Rook, 48, has been serving a 10-year sentence for grand larceny since 2010.

He was a trusty at the jail and frequently performed maintenance and other work duties in and around the jail.

Trusties are typically lower risk inmates who have special privileges. Rooks had access to police vehicles as a trusty.



Investigators confirm Rook speaks several different languages and, it is unclear if it was a planned escape.

Rook was captured around 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Leatherwood Avenue.