Surveillance footage shows brutal beating of 73-year-old man - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Surveillance footage shows brutal beating of 73-year-old man

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect

(WMC) - Several young men were caught on camera assaulting the 73-year-old owner of a laundromat located on Horn Lake Road.

Police were called to S&W Coin Op Laundry on July 12 in response to the attack. Police are releasing the video in an effort to catch those responsible for the beating.

The victim, Roy Swan, told police that three women, who were armed with a wrench, accused him of stealing their laundry. When he said he didn't know anything about the missing items, he said they got mad and started to fight him. 

A witness jumped in and helped break up the fight. That's when the three women fled the scene. 

One of the women later returned with three men, who hit the victim with a wrench and proceeded to punch and kick him. The assault was captured on a surveillance camera.

Swan tells WMC Action News 5 that he is still recovering from the attack. 

"I can't really chew or eat food or anything for six weeks," he said. "I eat like, Ensure, or mashed potatoes. They don't want me to chew because they said if I do my face might cave in."

Swan wants the people responsible locked up.

"If I'd had my pistol or anything, I probably would've shot every one of them," he said. "I don't know if that would've been a good idea but sometimes under that circumstance you overdo it ... You gotta look on the bright side because you don't want to go solving your own damn problems."

Police are hoping the public will be able to identify the people responsible in the surveillance photos and video. Mobile users, to see the surveillance photos, click here.

If you know anything that can help police identify these people, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly