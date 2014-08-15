Surveillance footage shows brutal beating of 73-year-old man

(WMC) - Several young men were caught on camera assaulting the 73-year-old owner of a laundromat located on Horn Lake Road.





Police were called to S&W Coin Op Laundry on July 12 in response to the attack. Police are releasing the video in an effort to catch those responsible for the beating.





The victim, Roy Swan, told police that three women, who were armed with a wrench, accused him of stealing their laundry. When he said he didn't know anything about the missing items, he said they got mad and started to fight him.





A witness jumped in and helped break up the fight. That's when the three women fled the scene.





One of the women later returned with three men, who hit the victim with a wrench and proceeded to punch and kick him. The assault was captured on a surveillance camera.





Swan tells WMC Action News 5 that he is still recovering from the attack.





"I can't really chew or eat food or anything for six weeks," he said. "I eat like, Ensure, or mashed potatoes. They don't want me to chew because they said if I do my face might cave in."



