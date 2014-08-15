Eating fresh in 201 Poplar: Subway soon to open inside

(WMC) - A Subway restaurant is coming to the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex.

The restaurant will mostly cater to 201 Poplar's workers, which includes the entire Memphis Police Department and employees of the courts. Although, MPD has been considering moving out of the justice complex, because leaders claim they have run out of room and the rent is too high.

The opening date has yet to be released for the restaurant.

