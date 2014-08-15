British fan moved to Memphis to be closer to Elvis culture - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

British fan moved to Memphis to be closer to Elvis culture

(WMC) - A fan of the King of rock 'n' roll left what he knew in England in order to live where Elvis put down roots.

Steven Madden has lived in Memphis for 10 years now, but it's not where he started.

"I came here for vacation on my 40th birthday, and first day I came here, I knew I was meant to be here," he said. "I've always had a big love for Elvis. Since I was 6 years old. My parents used to listen all the time. I just grew to love it."

Madden now entertains people all day long at Mr. Pride Car Wash on Union Avenue. He even takes requests.

"If someone comes with Sirius radio, I flip to channel 19, Elvis. That's where you go, lads," Madden laughed.

For a man who moved so far from home, just to be surrounded by all things Elvis, it was strange for him to find out that not everyone in Memphis is a super fan. 

But even non-fans, after a few minutes around Madden, find themselves singing along anyway.

"I love it," said one car wash patron. "That's my buddy. I love it. He sings like Elvis."

It's Elvis with a touch of British and a whole lot of Memphis love.

