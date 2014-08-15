9-year-old hit by car outside of school

(WMC) - A 9-year-old boy was hit by a car outside of Larose Elementary School on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the accident, which happened around 4:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

