Cohen asks for hearing on police brutality

(WMC-TV) - A group of rappers claim that some Memphis police officers took things too far while arresting two men during Trolley Night on South Main Friday night. Friday's event included what is called

(WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on police brutality. He says following the Ferguson shooting and protest and so many other incidents, this is a civil rights issues and he wants it reviewed.

It's been a tough week for Ferguson, Mo. as people across the country watched events unfold.

"The response in Ferguson was really shocking. It looked more like something in Ukraine than the United States," Cohen said.

It's the police response that's getting the attention of Cohen, who says the response was inappropriate and is causing outrage. But police issues are happening right in Memphis ,too.

"We have had situations in Memphis where police have asked young people in South Main not to take pictures of them," Cohen said.

He is referring to an incident during Trolley Night on South Main last October when a group of rappers claimed Memphis police officers took things too far. Police arrested two men and charged one for inciting a riot.

Cohen says the same thing happened to reporters in Ferguson who were practicing their First Amendment rights to film police, but he wouldn't know about these incidents if people didn't speak up.

"It's important that people get involved and voice their concerns," Cohen said.

Cohen says he's understands the Brown killing is still under investigation and there are many questions that have yet to be answered, but what happened there this week brings to light racial tensions across the country.

To read Cohen's letter to Goodlatte, click here.

