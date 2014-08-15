Police: Father shoots, kills son and 6-year-old daughter

(WMC) - A 6-year-old girl with physical disabilities was killed by her father when he opened fire in their home Friday, Memphis police say.

The 43-year-old man also reportedly shot his 24-year-old son in southeast Memphis after an argument with a woman. The mother, along with a child, escaped when the man walked into the house and fired shots.

The boy alerted officers, who had surrounded the house. The man attempted to shoot at police, but no one was hit.

When officers went inside the home at 4029 Chinaberry Cove, the girl and 24-year-old were dead. According to MPD Director Toney Armstrong, the father turned the gun on himself; he was sent to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.





"From an investigative standpoint we will do what we have to do, but there is no way in the world we will be able to make sense of this," Armstrong said. "I can't even imagine what can go through a person's mind to make them do something like this ... senseless"

Emotion was high between neighbors as crime scene tape lined the property. Residents call the shooting a shock, and they say the neighborhood is a good area.

Memphis mayor A C Wharton released the following statement a few hours after the incident:

"This is a time when explanations lose their power.

I can't think of a more disturbing headline than of a father to have shot and killed both his 24-year-old son and his 6-year-old physically disabled child.

My heart aches over this, and I can't imagine the weight of grief the relatives and those who know this family are dealing with at this moment.

I am asking all people of this community to remember the loved ones of the victims and those directly impacted by this tragedy in their thoughts and prayers."

As of Friday evening, police continue to investigate the triple shooting, and they are not sure what lead to this fatal event.

