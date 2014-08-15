Power restored to Beale Street more than 5 hours after blackout

MLGW tweets at 2:09 a.m. CST that power was restored to Beale Street. (source: twitter.com)

(WMC) - Beale Street shut down Friday night after a massive power outage downtown.

Police set up squad cars and other light sources to help penetrate the darkness.

A power supply cable network problem put thousands of people in the dark for hours at the peak of business when the lights went out around 8:45 p.m. on a busy Friday night. Also in the dark with the Most Iconic Street in America: Memphis Light Gas and Water.

Crews painstakingly isolated the problem to 2nd Street and power was restored at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Many people thought they witnessed an underground explosion. MLGW's Director of Corporate Communications Gale Jones Carson says it was actually pressure from the network going bad.

"It was a little scary at first, but then everybody was just really nice," said tourist Tiffany Colaizzi.

Stephanie Patton of St. Louis added, "Everything was quiet. It was peaceful. Nothing was going on. Everybody was standing still making jokes."

The blackout ended five hours after it began, but not without impacting 1,500 locations within 20 square blocks. Network crews will work all weekend to make sure the lights stay on.

The downtown area is on its own grid, and so the outage was not reflected on the MLGW outage map.

