Driveway robbery could be connected to other crimes

Marilyn Powell and her husband Ed were victims of an eerily similar crime last week in East Memphis. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

According to a police report, the male victim was told not to move or make a sound or he and his wife would be hurt. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A Germantown couple was robbed in their driveway after returning home from work. The case may be connected to other crimes.

This latest robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Deodara Cove near Poplar Pike and West Street.

"There were two undercover SUVs, then 10 Germantown police officers ... were here in about two seconds," neighbor Laura Polley said.

The couple, in their 60s, had just arrived from work when two masked men approached them.

Dennis Spillman is another longtime neighbor.

"They said 'lay down,' and they did, and it worked OK ... sometimes it don't," he said.

According to a police report, the male victim was told not to move or make a sound or he and his wife would be hurt.

Marilyn Powell and her husband, Ed, were victims of an eerily similar crime last week in East Memphis. Two men surprised them when they got home from dinner.

"I was shaking from one end to the other. I was afraid," she said. "And I just begged them. I said, 'Please, don't hurt us.'"

Back in Germantown, Thursday's victims, who did not want to be on camera, were told that up to three other crimes may be related. The men in the latest robbery got away with the victims' phones, credit cards, IDs, and jewelry.

Germantown police ask anyone with information call 901-754-7222.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.