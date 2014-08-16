Elvis Week ends with race for charity

Runners wrapped up the weekend festivities with a 5K. (Photo Source: Barry Ford, Sr.)

(WMC) - Elvis week wrapped up in Memphis on Saturday with a race for charity.

The 32nd annual Elvis Presley 5K Run and Walk benefits Camp LivItUp, a camp for children with disabilities. Participants and spectators were encouraged to dress in their best Elvis and Priscilla costumes.

