Businesses affected by Beale Street power outage

Many businesses asked patrons to return on Saturday to pay their tab. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) It was another busy Saturday night on Beale Street but just 24 hours prior, the lights of the famous street looked a lot different.

Businesses were impacted and workers spent Friday night cleaning up after a power outage. A power supply network cable was the reason behind the massive outage, and it took Memphis Light Gas and Water workers hours to fix.

Even so, the damage was done for some business owners.

"The patio was full, the restaurant was full and the lights just went out, out of nowhere," said South of Beale co-owner Ed Cabigao.

Thanks to back-up batteries, they had two hours to close all tabs and clear the restaurant and patio. However, they still closed early and lost about 20 percent of their revenue.

A few blocks away on Beale street police cleared the two block strip and called it a night as MLGW crews worked on repairs.

"MGLW did a great job getting that back on because from what I understand, it was a big job. MPD Did a wonderful job last tonight handling the situation," said Ty Agee, Beale Street Merchants Association.

By 2 a.m. Saturday, power was restored to most of downtown and businesses began preparing for a busy day of fans in town for Elvis week.

"We're here. We're gonna spend a little money, do a little drinking in the evening," said Charles Williamson.

And that's what businesses were hoping for. A push on social media encouraged people to get out and support businesses who closed Friday night.

"I do think when it's time to rally around Beale and South Main and all of downtown, people come out," added Agee.

It was a sigh of relief that everything went smoothly.

Police are on high alert after a man was found unconscious and bleeding from the head one week ago while people took pictures and video of him. Police will be monitoring the crowd all night.

